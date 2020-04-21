About 1,300 coronavirus cases confirmed in Iran in 24 hours

According to Jahanpur, 88 people have died over the past 24 hours, the total number of fatalities stands at 5,297.

"The number of new coronavirus cases in the country has amounted to 1,297, while the total number of infected people has reached 84,802," ISNA News Agency quotes him as saying.

TEHRAN, April 21. /TASS/. Another 1,297 novel coronavirus cases have been recorded in Iran over the past 24 hours, the total number of infected people has amounted to almost 85,000, Spokesman for Iran’s Ministry of Health and Medical Education Kiyanush Jahanpur said on Tuesday.

A total of 60,960 people have recovered by now, he noted, adding that 365,723 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country.

In recent weeks, a downward trend in the number of new cases has been observed in Iran. According to official statistics, the number of infected people per day peaked on March 30 (3,186), after which it began to decline.

Against this backdrop, the authorities began to gradually remove the coronavirus-related restrictions. According to official information, more than two-thirds of the country’s population returned to work. The ban on travel between provinces for private cars has been lifted as well.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia. On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.