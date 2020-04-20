Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by over 72,000 in past day — WHO

GENEVA, April 20. /TASS/. More than 72,000 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus were registered worldwide on April 19, or by nearly 9,000 cases less than on the previous day, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin on Monday.

As of 11:00 Moscow time on April 20, as many as 2,314,621 novel coronavirus cases and 157,847 coronavirus-associated deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 72,846 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 5,296.

Europe accounts for the majority of confirmed cases and fatalities - 1,149,071 and 103,586 respectively. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 26,882 and the number of deaths - by 2,648.

The number confirmed COVID-2019 cases in South and North America reached 858,631 and the number of deaths stands at 40,615. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 36,771 and the number of deaths - by 2,357.

The Asia Pacific region, which includes China, South Korea and Japan, has 132,438 cases and 5,648 fatalities as of April 20.

The biggest number of coronavirus cases were reported from the United States (723,605), Spain (195,944), Italy (178,972), Germany (141,672), the United Kingdom (120,071), France (111,463), Turkey (86,306), China (84,237), Iran (82,211), and Russia (42,853).

A pneumonia outbreak caused by the COVID-19 virus (previously known as 2019-nCoV) was reported in China’s city of Wuhan, a large trade and industrial center with a population of 12 million, in late December 2019. Since then, cases of the new coronavirus have been reported from nearly all parts of the world. On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.