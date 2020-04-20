Number of coronavirus infection cases in Denmark exceeds 7,500

STOCKHOLM, April 20. /TASS/. The number of confirmed cases of infection with a new coronavirus in Denmark grew by 131 over the last 24 hours and reached 7,515 people, the government public health and research institution under the Danish Ministry f Health, reported on Monday.

The number of patients who died after becoming infected with the new coronavirus in Denmark increased by nine to 364. Currently, 336 infected people have been taken to hospitals and 84 of them are the intensive care units. More than 96,244 people were tested, 4,312 recovered.

On March 14, Denmark closed the borders for foreigners due to the situation with the coronavirus. The government called on residents of the country not to hold meetings of more than 10 people. The authorities also transferred all educational institutions to distance learning. Civil servants who did not perform critical tasks were asked to take leave with full pay from March 13 to April 13 .

On April 15, the so-called first stage of the country's opening started in Denmark: part of kindergartens and schools opened. Public transport resumed operation. A number of small enterprises, including beauty salons and driving schools, as well as courts, resumed work. Cafes, bars, restaurants will remain closed until May 10.

The outbreak caused by the new coronavirus disease was first recorded in December of 2019 in Central China and later spread to 160 countries. On March 11, the World Health Organization recognized it as a pandemic.