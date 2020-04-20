Russia is handling repurposing of medical facilities well, says WHO representtive

MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. Repurposing of hospitals and medical facilities into infectious disease facilities is going well in Russia, World Health Organization (WHO) representative to Russia Melita Vujnovic said Monday.

"Pandemic is an extraordinary situation which requires repurposing from everyone. Russia is handling it very well right now," she said.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 2,414,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 165,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 629,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.

To date, a total of 47,121 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 3,446 patients having recovered from the virus. Russia’s latest data indicates 405 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.