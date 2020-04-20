Serbia’s coronavirus death toll reaches 125

BELGRADE, April 20. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus cases in Serbia has increased by 312 in the past 24 hours to bring the total to 6,630, while the number of fatalities has also risen to 125, the national health ministry said Monday.

Three people died over the past 24 hours, 3,111 people were tested and 312 of them tested positive. Moreover, 870 people recovered. The number of new confirmed infections decreased in the past 24 hours after Sunday’s figures showed 324 infections.

Overall, 3,703 people were hospitalized, 41,812 people were tested since the outbreak began.

To counter the pandemic, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic announced full shut down of borders. A state of emergency and a curfew were introduced in the country for 90 days. General elections were called off, while intercity busses and trains were cancelled.

Earlier, Serbia’s government asked Russia’s assistance in fighting against the novel coronavirus. Belgrade asked for concrete assistance under the intergovernmental agreement on cooperation in emergency and humanitarian response. Commenting on Belgrade’s request, Russian president’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov pledged that "a request from such an important, allied, brotherly country as Serbia will not be unanswered." On April 3-4, the Russian air force jets transferred 87 Russian military specialists to Serbia including doctors, virologists of radiation, chemical and biological forces as well as special medical equipment, PPE and 16 units of military vehicles. The Russian medical brigades are planned to be deployed across the country.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 2,414,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 165,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 629,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.