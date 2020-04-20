Lavrov discusses anti-coronavirus efforts with Somalian PM

MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. Issues of bilateral cooperation and anti-coronavirus efforts were in focus of a telephone conversation between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Somalian Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire, the Russian foreign ministry said on Monday.

"The sides discussed the current state and prospects for further development of Russian-Somalian cooperation in various spheres. Special attention was focused on issues of combating the coronavirus pandemic. The sides stressed the importance of invigorating efforts of the entire international community, including within the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, to combat the spread of this infection and neutralize its negative impacts, with due account of the needs of African countries," the ministry said.

The conversation was initiated by the Somalian side.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia. On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 2,414,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 165,000 deaths have been reported.

To date, a total of 47,121 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 3,446 patients having recovered from the virus. Russia’s latest data indicates 405 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.