Saudi Arabia’s coronavirus cases top 10,000

TASS, April 20. Saudi doctors have identified 1,122 new coronavirus cases, the Saudi health ministry reported via Twitter, adding that the total number of infections reached 10,484.
According to the ministry, 24 people died over the past 24 hours, while 92 patients recovered. The country reported 103 fatalities in the pandemic and 1,490 recoveries. Currently, 8,891 people are being treated across the country.
Saudi Arabia is still ranked first among the Arab countries in coronavirus cases.
In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe.
On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 2,414,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 165,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 629,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.