Saudi Arabia’s coronavirus cases top 10,000

TASS, April 20. Saudi doctors have identified 1,122 new coronavirus cases, the Saudi health ministry reported via Twitter, adding that the total number of infections reached 10,484.

According to the ministry, 24 people died over the past 24 hours, while 92 patients recovered. The country reported 103 fatalities in the pandemic and 1,490 recoveries. Currently, 8,891 people are being treated across the country.

Saudi Arabia is still ranked first among the Arab countries in coronavirus cases.