Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Palestine up to 329

MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Palestine has increased to 329, WAFA news agency reported on Monday.

According to the agency, as many as 69 patients have recovered from the coronavirus infection, including 11 in the Gaza Strip. Three patients have died.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia. On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 2,414,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 165,000 deaths have been reported.