Number of coronavirus cases in Finland up to 3,868

HELSINKI, April 20. /TASS/. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Finland has increased by 85 over the past day and reached 3,868, Finland’s National Institute for Health and Welfare said on Monday.

According to the institute’s statistics, ninety four coronavirus-positive patients have died.

Finland has closed its border in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic for a period from March 19 to May 13. Travels between the capital city and the rest of the country have been banned until April 15. Schools and universities have been switched to distance learning, although kindergartens are still open. However parents are strongly advised to keep their children at home. People are also banned to gather in groups of more than ten.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus — named COVID-19 by the WHO — have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 2,414,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 165,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 629,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.