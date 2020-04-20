Nearly 40,000 cases of COVID-19 documented in Belgium

In the past 24 hours, 168 patients have died, which is the lowest figure in the past few weeks. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths has reached 5,828. In the past few days, the daily increase in COVID-19 cases in Belgium oscillates between 1,000 and 2,000. Up to 400 people a day die from the disease. There is no clear tendency regarding the increase or decrease in new cases and deaths so far.

BRUSSELS, April 20. /TASS/. The number of people infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Belgium has risen by 1,478 in the past 24 hours, reaching 39,983, the Belgian Health Ministry informed on Monday.

Belgium has introduced a nationwide quarantine since March 14. It has been prolonged repeatedly. Currently, it is set to be in place until May 3. All educational, cultural and public facilities in the country have been closed. All schools and universities have switched to distant learning. All private enterprises are recommended to organize the work of their employees from home.

Belgium has closed its borders, banning all trips within the country. Citizens have also been recommended to go out only within their district. Social distancing is obligatory in supermarkets and public transport.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus — named COVID-19 by the WHO — have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 2,414,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 165,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 629,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.