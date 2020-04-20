Another 200 coronavirus cases confirmed in the Philippines

BANGKOK, April 20. /TASS/. Another 200 coronavirus cases have been recorded in the Philippines. According to the country’s Department of Health, the total number of people who have contracted the virus has reached 6,459. The day before, 172 new cases were registered.

According to health officials, another 19 fatalities have been registered in the country, with the total number of deaths reaching 428. The number of recoveries has risen by 41 to reach 613.

The first coronavirus case in the Philippines was confirmed on January 30. On February 1, the Philippines became the first territory outside China where a coronavirus death had been reported. The largest increase in the number of coronavirus cases and deaths was seen on March 31 and April 12 (537 and 50 respectively). A state of emergency has been declared in the country for six months.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus — named COVID-19 by the WHO — have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia. On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.