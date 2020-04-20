Coronavirus case count in Latin America exceeds 100,000

MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. The novel coronavirus infection case count in Latin American nations has reached 100,900, while 4,900 people died, Caracas-based Telesur TV channel reported Monday, citing Latin American ministries of health.

The highest number of cases and fatalities — 38,654 and 2,462, correspondingly — were registered in Brazil. Peru reports 15,628 cases and 400 fatalities, Chile reports 10,088 and 133, correspondingly.

Mexico, Latin America’s second largest nation, reports over 8,000 cases and 686 fatalities. Ecuador also reports a high number of fatalities (474), and a total of 9,468 cases.

Over 2,3 million people have contracted the coronavirus since the outbreak, while some 160,000 people died.