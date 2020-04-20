27 new coronavirus cases registered in Thailand in past 24 hours

BANGKOK, April 20. /TASS/. Thailand authorities registered 27 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours. According to the Thai Ministry of Health, the total case count now stands at 2,792.

No fatalities were registered in the kingdom in the past 24 hours, and 71 people were released from hospitals. Since the beginning of the pandemic in the country, 47 people died and 1,999 recovered in Thailand. Currently, 746 people remain in Thai hospitals.

The first coronavirus case in Thailand was registered on January 13. The daily incidence peaked on March 22 with 188 new cases.

A curfew between 22:00 and 04:00 is in effect since April 3. Violators may face up to two years in prison or a $1,200 fine.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.