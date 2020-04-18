Number of coronavirus victims in UK surpasses 15,000

LONDON, April 18. /TASS/. The number of deceased patients with coronavirus in the United Kingdom increased by 888 per day, the total number of victims of the disease exceeded 15,000 people. According to a statement released on Saturday by the Department of Health and Social Care, the number of infected per day increased by 5,500, breaking the mark of 114,000.

"357,023 people have been tested of which 114,217 tested positive. As of 5pm on 17 April, of those hospitalised in the UK who tested positive for coronavirus, 15,464 have sadly died," the statement said.

According to Chief Medical Officer for England Chris Whitty, so far experts cannot confidently say that the peak incidence rate in the country has been reached or overcome. The daily mortality rates were decreasing for several days in a row, then increasing again.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia. On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.