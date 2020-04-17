21 coronavirus-positive patients aged from 34 to 91 die in Moscow — crisis center

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. Twenty-one more coronavirus-positive patients have died in Moscow in the past day, the city’s anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Friday.

"Twenty-one coronavirus patients diagnosed with pneumonia have died in Moscow. The patients are aged from 34 to 91," it said.

The 34-year-old man was diagnosed with pneumonia with total affection of both lungs. Apart from that, he suffered from Pickwickian syndrome (Obesity hypoventilation syndrome).

"Most of the patients suffered from concurrent diseases, including hypertonia, chronic bronchitis, pyelonephritis, hepatic cirrhosis. Six of them had diabetes," it said.

According to the crisis center, a total of 148 coronavirus-positive patients have died in Moscow.

To date, a total of 32,008 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 2,590 patients having recovered from the virus. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.