Number of novel coronavirus fatalities worldwide exceeds 150,000 — US university

WASHINGTON, April 17. /TASS/. The number of patients with confirmed novel coronavirus infection who died worldwide has exceeded the benchmark of 150,000 and now stands at 150,948, the Johns Hopkins University said on Friday.

According to the university, which makes its own calculations based on bulletins issued by governments, the overall number of cases worldwide now stands at 2,214,861. A total of 564,525 patients have recovered.

The United States remains the hardest-hit country, with 683,786 confirmed cases and 34,575 deaths. A total of 188,093 people were infected in Spain, 19,613 of them died. Italy has reported 172,434 cases and 22,745 deaths.

Other seriously affected countries are France (about 147,000 cases), Germany (about 139,000 cases) and the United Kingdom (about 109,000 cases).

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia. On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.

To date, a total of 32,008 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 2,590 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 273 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.