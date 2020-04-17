More than 50 Russian tourists wish to leave Myanmar, embassy says

BANGKOK, April 17. /TASS/. More than 50 Russian tourists have expressed the wish to leave Myanmar amid the restrictions taken in that country for preventing the spread of the coronavirus, Russian embassy spokesman Anton Anisimov said on Friday.

"Currently there are 57 Russians in the country. All of them had arrived in Myanmar as tourists, but none applied for consular registration. Those who have failed to board a regular flight to Russia from Myanmar have turned to the embassy to say they would like to leave the country.

Another five made a decision to stay, Anisimov added.

According to the Russian Ministry of Telecom and Mass Communications’ telegram channel the evacuation flight from Kathmandu due on April 20 is to make a stopover in Myanmar (Yangon) to pick up Russians eager to fly to Moscow. The departure from Kathmandu airport is due at 12:40 (08:55) Moscow time. It remains unclear so far when the plane will leave Myanmar.

On March 19, Myanmar’s government made a decision to suspend the entry of all foreign citizens through border checkpoints as a measure against the spread of the coronavirus. The first patients were diagnosed with the coronavirus on March 23. The first death from the virus was registered on March 31. So far, a total of 85 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Myanmar. Four patients died and two recovered.

The authorities suspended the issue of visas to all foreign nationals on March 29 to April 30. All commercial flights to Myanmar’s airports are banned till the end of the month.