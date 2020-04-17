Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Serbia up to 5,690

BELGRADE, April 17. /TASS/. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Serbia has increased by 372 in the past day and reached 5,690. The number of coronavirus-related deaths has amounted to 110, the country’s health ministry said on Friday.

Seven coronavirus-associated deaths were registered during the day, with the mortality rate being 1.93% As many as 3,094 people were tested for the coronavirus and 372 of them were positive.

In all, 3,765 coronavirus patients are undergoing treatment at hospitals, with 122 of them being connected to artificial lung ventilation.