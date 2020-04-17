Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Serbia up to 5,690

BELGRADE, April 17. /TASS/. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Serbia has increased by 372 in the past day and reached 5,690. The number of coronavirus-related deaths has amounted to 110, the country’s health ministry said on Friday.
Seven coronavirus-associated deaths were registered during the day, with the mortality rate being 1.93% As many as 3,094 people were tested for the coronavirus and 372 of them were positive.
In all, 3,765 coronavirus patients are undergoing treatment at hospitals, with 122 of them being connected to artificial lung ventilation.
As many as 32,566 people have been tested for the coronavirus since the epidemic outbreak.
Serbia has fully closed its borders, declared a state of emergency and imposed a curfew. The Serbian authorities have cancelled the parliamentary elections and halted the inter-urban bus and railway service. People aged above 65 are prohibited to leave their homes. All people have been banned to go outside in a period from April 10 to 13.
The country asked Russia’s assistance to help it cope with the coronavirus epidemic. On April 3-4, Russian military transport planes delivered 87 Russian military medics, virologists and specialists of the radiation, chemical and biological defense troops, as well as medical equipment, protective gear and 16 units of military hardware. Russian medics and nurses are expected to be sent to Serbian settlement with the most difficult epidemiological situation, including Belgrade, Valjevo, Novi Sad, Nis, Cuprija, Kragujevac, and Kikinda.