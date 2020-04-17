Diplomat chides EU for overlooking its internal problems while eyeing ‘global’ challenges

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. The EU leadership has forgotten about the difficulties inside the European Union due to the coronavirus pandemic, as it makes statements regarding the entire world, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said during a briefing Friday.

The diplomat referred to a comment made by High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrel, who claimed that Brussels intends to put an emphasis on providing aid to African nations and therefore ensuring European security.

"I very well understand all the relevance of aid by the EU and European structures, and by Brussels to the African continent. But, maybe, it makes sense to begin with Italy, for example, who asked for help so much and did not receive any during its hour of need? It is very telling indeed that while making statements of a global dimension, things that should be seen closest to European institutions are not," Zakharova stressed.

"I think, before taking on responsibility for the whole world, before criticizing the helping hand that Russia [extends] to its long-time, old partners, one should help, basically, themselves," she emphasized.