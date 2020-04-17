Norway’s coronavirus infections near 7,000

HELSINKI, April 17. /TASS/. The number of newly confirmed coronavirus infections in Norway increased by 100 in the past 24 hours to bring the total to 6,891, the Norwegian Institute of Public Health said Friday.
"Overall, 6,891 people contracted coronavirus," the institute said in a statement. Thursday’s figures pointed to 6,791 infections.
Norway reported its first coronavirus case in late February. The government banned all foreigners who do not hold residency permits from entering the country because of the pandemic and introduced border control on its border within the Schengen Area. Authorities also shut down all preschools, schools and universities in the country. All citizens returning from overseas are obliged to enter a two-week quarantine.
Earlier this week, the Norwegian cabinet announced that the country managed to take the epidemic under control. The government decided that in April certain previously closed services and facilities will reopen - nursery and primary schools will start working against, students who are finishing their courses will be cleared to go back to universities, hair dressers and barbershops will also welcome customers as well as other enterprises that had to shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic.
In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe.
On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 2,190,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 147,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 553,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.