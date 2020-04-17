Norway’s coronavirus infections near 7,000

HELSINKI, April 17. /TASS/. The number of newly confirmed coronavirus infections in Norway increased by 100 in the past 24 hours to bring the total to 6,891, the Norwegian Institute of Public Health said Friday.

"Overall, 6,891 people contracted coronavirus," the institute said in a statement. Thursday’s figures pointed to 6,791 infections.

Norway reported its first coronavirus case in late February. The government banned all foreigners who do not hold residency permits from entering the country because of the pandemic and introduced border control on its border within the Schengen Area. Authorities also shut down all preschools, schools and universities in the country. All citizens returning from overseas are obliged to enter a two-week quarantine.