China revises Wuhan death toll by nearly 1,300

The data has been revised due to the addition of patients unable to reach hospitals, due to late or mistaken reporting and due to the difficulty of compiling information received from private hospitals, temporary hospitals and other facilities that handled patients.

BEIJING, April 17. /TASS/. China has revised the death toll from COVID-19 in Wuhan by nearly 1,300, from 2,579 to 3,869 deaths, the Wuhan’s prevention and control task force informed on Friday. The number of people infected has risen by 325, reaching 50,333.

"Every loss of life during the epidemic is not just a loss for their family, it is a sorrow for the entire city as well. We express our sincere condolences to all those who died from the coronavirus and to those who arrived from other places, to the medical staff who sacrificed their lives during that time," the task force said.

According to the latest data provided by the Chinese National Health Commission, 94.6% of those infected have recovered in mainland China, including 52 people on Thursday. The number of people infected since December 2019 has surpassed 82,300. The official lethality rate in the country is 4%.

Over 8,900 people who came into contact with those infected are under medical supervision in China. There are currently 62 people in the country suspected of having contracted the virus.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, nearly 2,100,000 people have been infected worldwide and nearly 140,000 deaths have been reported.