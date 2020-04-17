Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan surpasses 1,400

NUR-SULTAN, April 17. /TASS/. Forty new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Kazakhstan in the past day, and the total number of cases in the country reached 1,402, Kazakhstan's health ministry said on Friday.

"Forty new coronavirus cases have been reported - 10 in Nur-Sultan, 19 in Almaty, 2 in Shymkent, 4 in the Turkestan region, 3 in the Kyzylordinskaya region, 1 in Atyauskaya region, 1 in the Western Kazakhstani region," the ministry said.

So far, 17 people died from coronavirus-associated illnesses and complications, and 277 people recovered.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 2,000,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 126,800 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 485,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.