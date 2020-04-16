Aeroflot requests flight from Moscow to New York, says US embassy

MOSCOW, April 16./TASS/. Russia’s Aeroflot flagship carrier is requesting the US authorities for a flight to New York, says a report uploaded to the website of the US Embassy in Moscow on Thursday.

"Aeroflot is seeking permission to operate a flight departing Moscow Sheremetyevo Airport (SVO) to New York-JFK on Friday, April 17 at 14:15," the embassy said.

"As with previous recent flights, Aeroflot requires governmental permission to operate these special flights. This permission typically arrives on short notice," it added.

"Aeroflot recommended that those wishing to purchase tickets report to the Aeroflot ticketing counter at Terminal F of Sheremetyevo airport on April 17 and wait to see if permission to sell tickets is approved," the embassy said.

It also warned that there was no official confirmation that the flight would take place.

The first flight by Aeroflot taking off for New York on April 7 to evacuate Russian nationals from the US also took on board in Moscow a group of passengers from Russia. A week later, another flight operated by Aeroflot returned over 20 US nationals to their homeland, and on the flight back it evacuated about 280 Russian nationals, first taking them to St. Petersburg and then to Moscow. A separate charter flight organized to return US nationals home was organized on April 9.

According to the latest statistics, over 2,000,000 people have been infected with COVI-19 worldwide and more than 134,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 516,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.