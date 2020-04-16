Spanish health authorities admit real death toll from pandemic may be higher

"It is difficult to find out the true figure [of the fatalities]," said Fernando Simon, director of the Spanish Health Ministry’s Center for Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies. "We are taking into account all the deceased who were tested and about those the autonomous communities notified," he noted. Simon’s statement came after Catalonian authorities changed the method for calculating the number of pandemic victims, and began to factor in information provided by funeral services. As a result, the fatality figures grew sizably.

MADRID, April 16./TASS/. Spain’s Ministry of Health has acknowledged that it is difficult to calculate the real number of fatalities from the coronavirus pandemic.

Spanish Minister of Health Salvador Illa, for his part, specified that almost one million people had been tested for COVID-19. To date, the country has reported almost 183,000 infections and 19,130 fatalities.

The first coronavirus case in Spain was recorded on January 31, 2020. The number of infected people began growing at a swift pace after a local outbreak had been reported in Italy. On March 14, the Spanish government imposed a lockdown due to the spread of the novel coronavirus. This includes restrictions on citizens’ travel across the country with the exception of urgent necessity cases.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 2,000,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 134,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 516,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.