Dutch coronavirus cases nearing 30,000

THE HAGUE, April 15. /TASS/. A total of 29,214 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the Netherlands so far, the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment said on Thursday.

According to the institute, 1,061 new cases were identified in the past 24 hours and 181 patients died, bringing the death toll to 3,315. The institute added that the number of new cases and death figures have stabilized over the past three weeks.