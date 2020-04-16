Dutch coronavirus cases nearing 30,000

THE HAGUE, April 15. /TASS/. A total of 29,214 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the Netherlands so far, the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment said on Thursday.
According to the institute, 1,061 new cases were identified in the past 24 hours and 181 patients died, bringing the death toll to 3,315. The institute added that the number of new cases and death figures have stabilized over the past three weeks.
National Institute for Public Health and the Environment Director Jaap van Dissel said earlier that according to a research, about three percent of the country’s residents are immune to the novel coronavirus.
The Netherlands recorded its first coronavirus case on February 27 and the first death on March 6. In order to prevent the virus from spreading, the government closed all educational and cultural facilities, gyms, cafes, restaurants, bars and beauty salons. People are recommended to stay at home, telecommute and observe social distancing by staying 1.5 meters away from others when shopping. All public events have been cancelled until June 1.