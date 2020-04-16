Ethiopia against Trump’s decision to suspend WHO funding

"We are categorically against that decision. That decision is not supported by Ethiopian government," he said.

MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. The Ethiopian government is categorically against the decision made by US President Donald Trump to suspend the funding of the World Health Organization (WHO), Ethiopian Ambassador to Moscow Alemayehu Tegenu Aargau told TASS on Thursday.

Since May 2017, the WHO has been led by former Ethiopian Health Minister Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

On April 14, Trump announced that Washington had halted funding of the World Health Organization. He declared that the United States was suspending its WHO membership dues and accused the organization of wrong judgements and recommendations, which allegedly resulted in a 20-fold increase in COVID-19 cases worldwide.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus — named COVID-19 by the WHO — have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 2,000,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 134,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 516,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.