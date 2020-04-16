Russia reaching peak in coronavirus spread, prominent doctor says

"As for the forecast, I’m not a fortuneteller, and I’m not a specialist in infectious diseases either. I’m just a doctor and I see those figures coming. I think we are bracing for a peak. Yes, there will be more people who may have a positive test," Roshal said during an online conference hosted by TASS.

MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. The coronavirus cases statistics in Russia indicates that the country is approaching a peak in the disease, renowned Russian pediatrician Leonid Roshal, who co-chairs the All-Russia People's Front central headquarters, said on Thursday.

"But we are making a right and maximum effort to prepare for a possible pandemic development in the future," the prominent doctor said.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 2,000,000 people have been infected worldwide and nearly 140,000 deaths have been reported.

To date, a total of 27,938 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 2,304 patients having recovered from the virus. Russia’s latest data indicates 232 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.