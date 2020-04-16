Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India exceeds 12,000

NEW DELHI, April 16. /TASS/. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India has grown by 941 in the past day and reached 12,380, India's health ministry said on Thursday.

The death toll has grown by 37 in the past 24 hours and climbed to 414.

A total of 10,477 coronavirus patients remain hospitalized, and 1,489 people have recovered.

The strict quarantine regime was introduced in India on March 25 and will last until May 3.