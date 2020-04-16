Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Colombia surpasses 3,100

BOGOTA, April 16. /TASS/. A total of new 126 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Colombia in the past day, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 3,105, Colombia's health ministry reported on Wednesday.

"We confirmed the recovery of 98 coronavirus patients in the past day, 126 new cases and four fatalities. Therefore, the total number of recoveries in Colombia reached 452, the number of confirmed cases climbed to 3,105, and the death toll reached 131," the ministry said adding that 1,291 coronavirus cases were confirmed in the capital of Bogota.

The first coronavirus case was confirmed in Colombia on March 6. On March 17, Colombian President Ivan Duque declared a state of emergency over the coronavirus outbreak.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 2,000,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 126,800 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 485,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.