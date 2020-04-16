Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Moldova exceeds 2,000

CHISINAU, April 15. /TASS/. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Moldova has increased to 2,049, Moldova’s Minister of Health, Labor and Social Protection Viorica Dumbraveanu said on Wednesday.

"As many as 594 tests were carried out during the day, 115 of them were coronavirus-positive. The overall number of such tests has reached 1,914. A total of 135 people are suspected of being infected but they have not been tested for coronavirus and are undergoing treatment at home," she said.

As many as 171 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection, and 44 patients have died.

A state of emergency over the coronavirus epidemic was imposed on March 17. It will stay in force until May 15. The republic has closed its borders, prohibited mass events, closed most of shops and enterprises. People are required to stay at home. Violators will face big fines.

According to Moldovan President Igor Dodon, thanks to the lockdown measures and people’s responsible attitudes, the situation is developing in a more optimistic way than expected, with the coronavirus daily tally demonstrating downwards tendency for the ninth day.

