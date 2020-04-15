Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by over 70,000 in past day, WHO says

As of 11:00 Moscow time on April 15, as many as 1,914,916 novel coronavirus cases and 123,010 coronavirus-associated deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 70,082 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 5,989.

GENEVA, April 15. /TASS/. More than 70,000 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus were registered worldwide on April 15, or by nearly 1,000 cases less than on the previous day, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin on Tuesday.

Europe accounts for the majority of confirmed cases and fatalities - 977,596 and 84,607 respectively. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 34,324 and the number of deaths - by 3,895.

The number confirmed COVID-2019 cases in South and North America reached 673,361 and the number of deaths stands at 27,336. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 28,404 and the number of deaths - by 1,785.

The Asia Pacific region, which includes China, South Korea and Japan, has 124,204 cases and 4,201 fatalities as of April 15.

The biggest number of coronavirus cases were reported from the United States (578,268), Spain (172,541), Italy (162,488), Germany (127,584), France (102,533), the United Kingdom (93,877), China (83,745), Iran (74,877), Turkey (65,111), and Belgium (31,119).

A pneumonia outbreak caused by the COVID-19 virus (previously known as 2019-nCoV) was reported in China’s city of Wuhan, a large trade and industrial center with a population of 12 million, in late December 2019. Since then, cases of the new coronavirus have been reported from nearly all parts of the world. On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.