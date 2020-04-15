Norway reports a total of 6,678 COVID-19 cases

"In total, 6,678 people have been infected with the coronavirus," the message informs. On Tuesday, the country reported a total of 6,568 cases. Over the past few days, the daily increase in cases has remained stable at about 100 cases a day. The country reports 139 deaths from the novel coronavirus, with 201 people hospitalized.

The first case of the novel coronavirus was detected in Norway in late February. The Norwegian government has banned entry to the country for foreigners with no residence permit, introducing border control within the Schengen zone. All kindergartens, schools and universities have been closed. Everyone arriving to the country from foreign states must be placed on a 14-day quarantine.

Last week, Norway stated that the epidemic is under control. The government ruled to open kindergartens and primary schools gradually, allowing students who are graduating this year to return to universities. Hairdressers and other facilities closed due to the epidemic can resume their work. The ban on visiting country houses has also been lifted.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 2,000,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 126,800 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 485,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.