China reports 46 novel coronavirus cases in past day

BEIJING, April 15. /TASS/. A total of 46 new cases of the novel coronavirus infection have been confirmed in China in the past 24 hours, the country’s National Health Commission said on Wednesday.

According to the governmental agency, one person died in the reported period.

The majority of those infected, or 36 patients, have arrived from abroad. The remaining ten cases were registered in the provinces of Heilongjiang (8) and Guangdong (2).

According to the report, the overall number of imported cases in China has reached 1,500. Some 596 people have already recovered and have been discharged from hospitals, while 904 continue their treatment. A total of 45 patients are in serious condition.