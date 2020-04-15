China reports 46 novel coronavirus cases in past day

BEIJING, April 15. /TASS/. A total of 46 new cases of the novel coronavirus infection have been confirmed in China in the past 24 hours, the country’s National Health Commission said on Wednesday.
According to the governmental agency, one person died in the reported period.
The majority of those infected, or 36 patients, have arrived from abroad. The remaining ten cases were registered in the provinces of Heilongjiang (8) and Guangdong (2).
According to the report, the overall number of imported cases in China has reached 1,500. Some 596 people have already recovered and have been discharged from hospitals, while 904 continue their treatment. A total of 45 patients are in serious condition.
As of 00:00 local time on April 15, the overall number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases on the territory of China stood at 82,295, with 3,342 deaths. A total of 77,816 people have been discharged from hospitals after completing their treatment. 1,137 patients remain in hospitals, including 113 in serious condition.
In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia. On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 1,900,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 120,000 deaths have been reported.