Over 600,000 people diagnosed with novel coronavirus in US — university

MOSCOW, April 15. /TASS/. The number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in the United States has topped 602,000, the Johns Hopkins University said on its website on Tuesday.

According to the organization, the death toll in the United States currently stands at 25,575.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia. On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 1,900,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 120,000 deaths have been reported.