Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by over 71,000 in past day - WHO

GENEVA, April 14. /TASS/. More than 71,000 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus were registered worldwide on April 11, or by 5,000 cases less than on the previous day, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin on Tuesday.

As of 11:00 Moscow time on April 14, as many as 1,844,863 novel coronavirus cases and 117,021 coronavirus-associated deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 71,779 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 5,369.

Europe accounts for the majority of confirmed cases and fatalities - 943,272 and 80,712 respectively. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 29,923 and the number of deaths - by 3,293.

The number confirmed COVID-2019 cases in South and North America reached 644,986 and the number of deaths stands at 25,551. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 34,244 and the number of deaths - by 1,792.

The Asia Pacific region, which includes China, South Korea and Japan, has 122,805 cases and 4,161 fatalities as of April 14.

The biggest number of coronavirus cases were reported from the United States (553,822), Spain (169,496), Italy (159,516), Germany (125,098), France (97,050), the United Kingdom (88,696), China (83,696), Iran (73,303), Turkey (61,049), and Belgium (30,589).

A pneumonia outbreak caused by the COVID-19 virus (previously known as 2019-nCoV) was reported in China’s city of Wuhan, a large trade and industrial center with a population of 12 million, in late December 2019. Since then, cases of the new coronavirus have been reported from nearly all parts of the world. On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.