Malaysia nears 5,000 coronavirus cases

According to him, "170 new cases were confirmed in the past 24 hours, the total now stands at 4,987." The official added, "Five patients died, overall there are 82 fatalities." Currently, he underlined, "60 patients are in ICU, 33 of them put on ventilators."

SINGAPORE, April 14. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus infections in Malaysia has risen by 170 in the past 24 hours and is now approaching 5,000, Director General of Malaysia’s Health Ministry Noor Hisham Abdullah said Tuesday.

Amid the outbreak, the Malaysian prime minister on April 10 extended the stay at home instruction for citizens until April 28 which practically means that the country is under lockdown.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 1,900,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 119,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 453,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.