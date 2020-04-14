No organized tourists from Russia remaining in the Netherlands, embassy says

THE HAGUE, April 14. /TASS/. The consular department of the Russian Embassy in the Netherlands has no data on Russian organized tourists remaining in the country, the embassy’s first secretary Irina Gridina informed on Tuesday.

"The overwhelming majority of Russian citizens are in the country for private purposes, to visit relatives or friends. The consular department has no information about any Russian organized tourists remaining in the Netherlands," she said.

The consular department has received information about 150 Russian citizens wishing to return to Russia, the diplomat added. "Among them, only 19 people have stated the purpose of their visit as tourism," Gridina stressed.

She noted that the embassy had helped Russian nationals to prolong their visas, informing them about the procedure of receiving material aid.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Russian Ministry of Communications informed that the flight from Amsterdam to Moscow planned for April 16 had been canceled.

