Sweden’s coronavirus death toll tops 1,000

STOCKHOLM, April 14. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus cases in Sweden has increased from 10,948 to 11,445 in the past 24 hours (114 infections per 100,000 people). The number of coronavirus fatalities has risen by 114 to bring the total to 1,033 on Tuesday, the national healthcare agency reported.

Swedish chief epidemiologist Andres Tegnell believes it is premature to think about whether the country emerged on top of the fight against the virus. "It is too early to analyze because different countries are in different stages of the epidemic. However, we can say that at least we have a flat curve, the healthcare continues to work," he said in an interview with SVT TV. "What sparked the eyebrow-raising high death rate is that the infection found its way into care homes, primarily in Stockholm. I indeed hope that the rest of the country is drawing conclusions from it and is working to improve the situation in there," the epidemiologist added.

The Swedish government shut down national borders for foreigners not leaving in the EU after the union’s decision, public gatherings of more than 50 people are not advised. The authorities also recommended introducing distance learning for high school, universities and adult classes, while preschools, primary and middle schools stay open.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 1,900,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 119,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 453,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.