UN Security Council summit must be held in person, says Lavrov

MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. The summit of UN Security Council permanent members must be held in person, the video conference format can only serve as an addition to the meeting, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday during an online video interview with representatives of the Russian and foreign media.

"We are talking about a summit that would be held in person, physically uniting the leaders of five permanent members of the UN Security Council," Lavrov stressed, adding that UN Security Council permanent members agree with that stance.

"As for a video conference, we do not rule it out, however, it should not replace the main summit. It can be held if the heads of state find it necessary to consult each other, namely regarding the immediate additional steps on combating the coronavirus," the minister explained.