Some Russians still do not adhere to quarantine measures, says WHO representative

"I think that Russia and the Russian population can absolutely adhere to these rules. However, perhaps, there is a layer of the population that does not trust them, that thinks that it’s nothing serious. This is something to work on," she said on the Rossiya-1 TV channel.

MOSCOW, April 13. /TASS/. Some Russian still do not adhere to quarantine measures, World Health Organization (WHO) Representative in Russia Melita Vujnovic said on Monday, adding that this may be due to the fact that not all Russians are taking the threat of the infection seriously.

The WHO envoy noted that the virus is changing. She stated that the infection affects not only the elderly and people with pre-existing conditions, but also teenagers and young adults.

To date, a total of 18,328 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 1,470 patients having recovered from the virus. Russia’s latest data indicates 148 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 1,800,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 114,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 428,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.