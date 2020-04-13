Russian, Azerbaijani top diplomats discuss Karabakh settlement, anti-coronavirus efforts

MOSCOW, April 13. /TASS/. Nagorno-Karabakh settlements and issues of the Russian-Azerbaijani bilateral agenda, including combating the coronavirus epidemic, were in focus of a telephone conversation between the two countries’ foreign ministers, Sergey Lavrov of Russia and Elmar Mamedyarov of Azerbaijan, the Russian foreign ministry said on Monday.

"The two foreign ministers discussed current issues of bilateral relations and foreign policy coordination, including efforts to combat the coronavirus infection and its aftermaths, as well as tasks of medical and biological security. They also exchanged view on possible steps towards Nagorno-Karabakh settlement with due account of initiatives voiced by Russia, the United States and France as co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group," the ministry said.

Apart from that, the two top diplomats discussed cooperation between Moscow and Baku within the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).