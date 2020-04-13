Switzerland reports decline in new coronavirus cases over past two days

Twenty-seven people have died over the past 24-hour period, it said. "As many as 25,580 people have tested positive [for COVID-19] as of now, and 885 people have died," the Swiss health authority reported.

GENEVA, April 13./TASS/. The number of new coronavirus cases in Switzerland has grown by 280 over the past 24 hours, which is sizably lower than the day before (400) and two days ago (552), the Federal Office of Public Health reported on Monday.

Switzerland’s first confirmed coronavirus case was reported on February 25. According to the Federal Office of Public Health, there are about 298 cases per 100,000 people in the country, which is among the highest rates across Europe. Figures, however, are higher in some localities or regions. Geneva reports 828.5 cases per 100,000 individuals. Then comes Ticino bordering Italy (816.2), followed by Vaud (605.5) and Basel-Stadt (525.2). The average age of Swiss Covid-19 patients is 52, while the average age for coronavirus deaths is 84.

Over the past ten days, the number of daily infections has seen a drop. Until April 26, a state of emergency is in place across Switzerland. However, the government did not impose a total nationwide lockdown. People cannot gather outside in groups of more than five people, and they are requested to keep a gap of two meters between them. Fines are issued for those disobeying the rules. Stores, markets, restaurants, bars, museums and movie theaters remain closed.

The government has declared plans to begin easing restrictions after April 26, as the pace of the disease slows. However, Bern intends to discuss its final plans on April 16.