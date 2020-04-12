Convention to warn about new diseases expected to appear

ST. PETERSBURG, April 12. /TASS/. An international convention prescribing countries to inform other states about emerging new diseases may appear in the world after the end of the coronavirus pandemic, plenipotentiary representative of the Russian government in Constitutional and Supreme Courts Mikhail Barshchevsky said at the St. Petersburg International Legal forum held in the online format this year.

"I believe that after the pandemic will be on the wane, there will be some new agreement, a convention binding countries to warn other nations about occurrence some new diseases. Mind that I counted four hazardous infections in the 21st century that covered either the whole (like the coronavirus) or a third of the world, and neither national nor international legislation turned out to be ready to put an obstacle to it," he said.