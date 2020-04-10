Flight with Russian tourists from Thailand lands in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, April 10. /TASS/. An Aeroflot flight with Russian tourists who were stuck in Thailand following the suspension of passenger air service in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic has landed in Russia’s second largest city of St. Petersburg, the press service of St. Petersburg’s Pulkovo airport told TASS on Friday.

"The flight landed safely at 21:41 Moscow time," the press service said.

Flight Su275 with 228 Russian tourists, including two infants, took off from Phuket at about 15:00 local time (11:00 Moscow time). After a number of passengers leave the plane in St. Petersburg, it will proceed further to Moscow.

According to the Russian embassy in Thailand, about 6,000 Russian nationals were staying in that country on April 5. Some of them were already evacuated to Moscow, St. Petersburg, Novosibirsk and Irkutsk from Bangkok.

A curfew from 22:00 to 04:00 is in force in Thailand over the coronavirus situation. Violators may face a punishment of a fine of about 1,200 US dollars or a prison term of up to two years.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus — named COVID-19 by the WHO — have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 1,600,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 95,800 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 357,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.