Spread of COVID-19 in several European states slows down in past week, says WHO chief

GENEVA, April 10. /TASS/. The spread of COVID-19 has slowed down in various European states in the past week, including Spain and Italy, WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said during a briefing in Geneva on Friday.

"In the past week, we’ve seen a welcome slowing in some of the hardest-hit countries in Europe, like Spain, Italy, Germany and France," he said.

"At the same time, we’ve seen an alarming acceleration in other countries. I want to take a moment to highlight Africa, where we are seeing the spread of the coronavirus to rural areas. We are now seeing clusters of cases and community spread in more than 16 countries," he stressed.

"We anticipate severe hardship for already overstretched health systems, particularly in rural areas, which normally lack the resources of those in cities," the WHO chief stated. He stressed that strong support to Africa must be expedited "even though the numbers in Africa are still relatively small but accelerating."

"I know that some countries are already planning the transition out of stay-home restrictions. WHO wants to see restrictions lifted as much as anyone," he continued. "At the same time, lifting restrictions too quickly could lead to a deadly resurgence. The way down can be as dangerous as the way up if not managed properly."

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 1,600,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 95,800 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 357,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.