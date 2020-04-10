Number of newly confirmed Covid-19 cases going down in Italy

ROME, April 10. /TASS/. As many as 1,396 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Italy in the past day, or by ten percent less than on the previous day, Italy’s Civil Protection Department said on Friday.

This is the month’s lowest number of cases confirmed a day. The number of fatalities however remains quite high, more than 500 as day. A total of 570 coronavirus-associated deaths were reported over the past day, to bring the overall number of fatalities to 18,849, the world’s biggest.

As many as 1,985 patients have recovered during the day. The overall number of recoveries exceeds 30,000. The number of patients in intensive care wards is gradually going down. More than 900,000 tests for coronavirus have been done.

Since the epidemic outbreak in Italy, the overall number of coronavirus cases has reached 147,577, including recoveries and fatalities.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 1,600,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 95,800 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 357,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.