Aeroflot’s flight from Goa postponed from April 12 to later date

MOSCOW, April 10. /TASS/. Aeroflot’s flight to evacuate Russian nationals from India’s Goa originally scheduled for April 12 has been postponed to April 16 of 17 after the Indian authorities have changed the procedure of evacuation of foreign nationals, the Russian ministry of transport said on Friday.

"Aeroflot’s flight from Goa scheduled for April 12 will be postponed to a later date. The Indian authorities have established a new procedure for evacuating foreign nationals. Now, the demand concrete lists of passengers be given for their consideration 96 hours ahead. This flight is expected to be performed on April 16 or 17," the ministry said.

According to the ministry, it is looking at organizing a flight from New Delhi.

According to the Russian consulate general in Mumbai, there were 5,600 Russian nationals in Goa as of April 1. Earlier, Russia’s Ural Airlines also looked at organizing flights from India.