Russian, Turkish diplomats discuss implementation of joint agreements on Syria’s Idlib

MOSCOW, April 10. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin and his Turkish colleague Sedat Onal have discussed the implementation of joint agreements between Moscow and Ankara on Syria’s Idlib during a phone call on Friday, the Russian Foreign Ministry informed.

"They have discussed the issues of Syrian regulation, including the implementation of Russian-Turkish agreements on stabilization in Idlib and the promotion of political process led and organized by Syrians themselves with support of the UN in accordance with Resolution 2254 of the UN Security Council," the ministry informed.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan approved a ceasefire in Syria’s Idlib province and other measures aimed to regulate the situation in the region during the talks in Moscow on March 5. All hostilities in Idlib must be stopped on the entire line of contact starting March 6, the declaration signed on the outcomes of the meeting informs. Starting March 15, Russia and Turkey began joint patrolling on the M4 motorway in Syria, along which they created a security corridor. Moscow and Ankara have confirmed their commitment to maintaining Syria’s sovereignty, agreeing to continue the decisive fight against terrorism.