Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe exceeds 1.5 million, reports WHO

The number of confirmed cases as of 03:00 a.m. Moscow time on April 10 stood at 1,521,252 and the number of fatalities was 92,798. The figures were 1,436,198 and 85,522 on Thursday evening, respectively.

GENEVA, April 10. /TASS/. More than 1.5 million confirmed cases of novel coronavirus and more than 92,000 coronavirus-related death were registered worldwide as of April 10, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin on Friday.

Europe accounts for the majority of confirmed cases - 799,696. In the past 24 hours. The number confirmed COVID-2019 cases in South and North America reached 493,173. The Asia Pacific region, which includes China, South Korea and Japan, has 117,247 coronavirus cases.

The biggest number of coronavirus cases were reported from the United States (425,889), Spain (152,446), Italy (143,626), Germany (113,525), France (85,351), China (83,305), Iran (66,220), the United Kingdom (65,081), Turkey (42,282), Belgium (24,983), Switzerland (23,495), and the Netherlands (21,762).

A pneumonia outbreak caused by the COVID-19 virus (previously known as 2019-nCoV) was reported in China’s city of Wuhan, a large trade and industrial center with a population of 12 million, in late December 2019. Since then, cases of the new coronavirus have been reported from nearly all parts of the world. On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.