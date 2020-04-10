Lavrov, Palestinian PM discuss fight against coronavirus

MOSCOW, April 10. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh have discussed ways to combat the coronavirus in a telephone conversation on Friday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The parties discussed the coronavirus pandemic and the measures that Russian and Palestinian authorities are taking to prevent the infection from spreading and address its negative consequences," the statement reads.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, Lavrov and Shtayyeh also exchanged views on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and "emphasized the need to step up joint efforts to launch negotiations between Palestine and Israel based on universally recognized international laws."

They both "expressed concern about plans to take unilateral actions aimed at undermining United Nations decisions and the Arab Peace Initiative." "The priority goal is to restore Palestinian unity on the Palestine Liberation Organization’s platform," the Russian Foreign Ministry pointed out.

Coronavirus pandemic

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 1,600,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 95,800 deaths have been reported.